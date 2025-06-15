180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 58.1% in May

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 180 Degree Capital in a report on Wednesday.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.94. 5,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,845. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

