Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after buying an additional 349,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after buying an additional 157,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,823,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $405.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

