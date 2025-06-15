Aries Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 26,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $405.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

