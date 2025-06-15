Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $216.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

