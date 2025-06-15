Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $52,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Danaher Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $200.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.00. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

