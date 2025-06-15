Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 15,200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $57,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE:AXP opened at $287.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

