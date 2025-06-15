Sfm LLC Purchases Shares of 1,633 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sfm LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $501.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

