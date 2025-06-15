Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.16 ($33.52) and traded as high as €30.71 ($35.30). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €30.56 ($35.13), with a volume of 1,666,595 shares trading hands.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.18.
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.