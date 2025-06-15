Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.70 and traded as high as C$7.03. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 17,247 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Exco Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.68. The stock has a market cap of C$272.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

