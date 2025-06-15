Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.08 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.21). Volex shares last traded at GBX 306 ($4.15), with a volume of 1,222,377 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 430 ($5.84) to GBX 340 ($4.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 261.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 270.95. The company has a market capitalization of £709.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key sectors: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

