First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Down 61.6% in May

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the May 15th total of 27,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:FTC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.64. 12,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,577. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.91. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $113.13 and a 52 week high of $149.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0428 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,798,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 95.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 112,072 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $7,501,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12,171.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 61.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

