Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 481 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $564,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

