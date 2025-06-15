Massachusetts Wealth Management Has $2.55 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Massachusetts Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.2%

COST stock opened at $990.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,000.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $980.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total value of $1,034,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $10,495,211.65. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,205. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,035.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

