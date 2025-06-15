iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 308,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,779.1% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 160,077 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

