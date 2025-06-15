AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

