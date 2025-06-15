Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.72 ($5.77) and traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.52). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 470.20 ($6.38), with a volume of 121,166 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tracsis from GBX 1,150 ($15.61) to GBX 550 ($7.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

The company has a market cap of £142.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 412.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 424.72.

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX 7.79 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tracsis had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tracsis plc will post 38.5149202 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tracsis plc is a technology company and a leading provider of software and hardware products, data capture and data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries.

Tracsis’s products and services are widely used to increase efficiency, reduce cost and risk, improve operational and asset performance, improve safety management and decision making capabilities and improve the overall end-user experience for clients and customers.

