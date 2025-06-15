Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 291,673 shares changing hands.

Botswana Diamonds Trading Up 13.3%

The firm has a market cap of £2.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15.

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

