Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.83 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.11 ($0.14). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.14), with a volume of 101,228 shares trading hands.

Nanoco Group Stock Down 2.6%

The firm has a market cap of £19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 EPS for the current year.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

