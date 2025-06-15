Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Drops By 45.5%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITBI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 20,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5226 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

