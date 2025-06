China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

China Auto Logistics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CALI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.26 and traded as low as $50.17. China Auto Logistics shares last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 36,035 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

