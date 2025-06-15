Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.77 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 97.50 ($1.32). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 99.30 ($1.35), with a volume of 218,987 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.31) price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Essentra Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £285.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.54.

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essentra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Essentra’s payout ratio is presently 329.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essentra

In other news, insider Rowan Baker purchased 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £10,437.44 ($14,171.68). Also, insider Steve Good purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £38,150 ($51,799.05). 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essentra

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

