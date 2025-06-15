FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FATBB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.