Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Declines By 50.6%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the May 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.65. 9,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2561 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

