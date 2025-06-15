Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Declines By 50.6%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the May 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:FNX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.65. 9,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2561 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
