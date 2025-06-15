PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as low as $13.61. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 407,613 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,450,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 215,188 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,739,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after acquiring an additional 169,974 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,491,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,439,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 529,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,082,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 95,449 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

