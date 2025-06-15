Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $6,504,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.3%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

