Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $6,544,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 10,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

