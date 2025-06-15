997 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,417,000 after acquiring an additional 116,826 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,882,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,975,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $840,286,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE HCA opened at $370.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.