Dohj LLC Buys 210 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CJS Securities dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.