Aries Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 601,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8%

QUAL opened at $178.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day moving average of $176.68.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

