Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 8,521 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

