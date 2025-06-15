Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,245,576 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,245,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,502,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

