D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 36 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 target price (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $356.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

