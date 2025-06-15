Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,111,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $418.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $414.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.