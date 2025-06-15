Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 106 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average of $121.83.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

