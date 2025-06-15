Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Trimmed by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $27,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $221.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.54. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $172.20 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

