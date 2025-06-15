Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,571,218,000 after buying an additional 13,285,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,297,905,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,238,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,796,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,419,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,597,000 after purchasing an additional 681,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares in the company, valued at $44,478,105.49. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,931 shares of company stock worth $4,671,930 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

