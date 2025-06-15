Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Purchases 686 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $190.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52. The company has a market capitalization of $336.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

