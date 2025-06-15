Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $623.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $573.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

