Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Has $364,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.14 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

