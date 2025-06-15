Everpar Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

