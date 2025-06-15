Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,310. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

