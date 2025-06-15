Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $30.66 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 6.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $30,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,817,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,058,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after buying an additional 180,961 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.10 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

