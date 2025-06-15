Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $61,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,633,000 after purchasing an additional 360,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,070,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $560.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

