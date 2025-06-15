BayBridge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.