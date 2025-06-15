Sfm LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sfm LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sfm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $377.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

