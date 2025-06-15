Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.28 and traded as high as C$18.66. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.33, with a volume of 28,155 shares traded.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$680.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.27.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 43,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$113.43 per share, with a total value of C$4,949,055.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,230 shares of company stock worth $5,005,458. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.