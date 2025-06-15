Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $3.92. Hong Kong Technology Venture shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 151 shares traded.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Get Hong Kong Technology Venture alerts:

Hong Kong Technology Venture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a $0.9298 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.24%. This is an increase from Hong Kong Technology Venture’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.