Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $13.81. Amarin shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 119,927 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $274.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,481,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,599,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

