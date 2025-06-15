Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Drops By 56.3%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Valneva Stock Down 2.3%
VALN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 12,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,636. Valneva has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $511.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Valneva had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $51.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Valneva
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on VALN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Valneva from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valneva
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.