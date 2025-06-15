Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Drops By 56.3%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Valneva Stock Down 2.3%

VALN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 12,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,636. Valneva has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $511.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Valneva had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $51.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VALN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Valneva from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

