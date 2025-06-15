CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $51.23. 8,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 32,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.
CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.9%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67.
CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.